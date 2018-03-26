Etnaviv Gallium3D Wires In Performance Monitor Support

With the latest Etnaviv DRM code there is now performance counters support for being able to read the hardware counters via perfmon domains. The patches have now been published for making use of these Vivante performance counters from user-space.
Christian Gmeiner sent out a set of 12 patches on Sunday for performance monitoring support for the Etnaviv Gallium3D driver. These hardware counters on the VIvante graphics hardware is exposed via the OpenGL AMD_performance_monitor extension.
These patches should help in profiling OpenGL performance on this reverse-engineered, open-source Vivante Linux graphics driver. This work will presumably land in time for Mesa 18.1.
Add A Comment