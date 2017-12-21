Coreboot Picks Up Support For Some Older ThinkPads
COREBOOT --
Coreboot is now able to replace the proprietary BIOS on some older Lenovo ThinkPads.

Coreboot has already offered pretty good coverage of older Intel-powered ThinkPads while two more models were added this week.

The ThinkPad X131e is now supported by upstream Coreboot. This laptop shipped with SandyBridge and IvyBridge CPU options and under Coreboot most of the laptop should be working except for Fn keys and ACPI S4 hibernation and potentially wireless.

Even older, the ThinkPad Z61t is also now supported. The Lenovo Z61t is from the first-gen Core days and most functionality should be working on that front.


Aside from ThinkPads, in other Coreboot porting news, Intel Saddlebrook has also been added. Saddlebrook is Intel's reference board for the Skylake SoC.

Those curious about other Coreboot-supported devices can see a support list via this Wiki page.
