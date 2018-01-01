CIB: Getting The Clang Compiler To Run In A Web Browser

CIB is a new hobby project getting the full-blown Clang C/C++ compiler to run within a web browser as a technical feat.
Independent developer Todd Fleming has been working on "CIB" that is short for "Clang In Browser." This comes down to Clang itself being compiled to WebAssembly (WASM) for then running in web-browsers.
The WASM-ported Clang can run within Firefox 57 and Chrome 63 and the clang-format utility is an example of what's working while the Clang compiler itself is successfully working for compiling simple cases.
Those interested in this project for showing off the power of WebAssembly can find it hosted on GitHub.
