Blender 2.83 To Be An LTS Release, Blender 3.0 Next Summer
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 2 March 2020 at 11:15 AM EST. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
Given the explosive growth of the Blender 3D modeling software in recent times and with receiving more sponsors/supporters and more organizations beginning to make use of this cross-platform, open-source software, the Blender release team has put out their plans for the next few years.

Blender is going to begin carrying out long-term support releases in catering towards organizations preferring LTS releases and other corporate requirements for software usages. The first long-term release will be the next one, Blender 2.83 LTS, due out this May. Blender LTS releases will come once a year and be supported for a period of two years.

Following Blender 2.83 LTS this spring, Blender 2.90 will in turn come this summer with new particle nodes handling and other features. While next year attention will turn to Blender 3.0.

Blender 3.0 is anticipated for release in August 2021 and marks the end of the Blender 2.x series after more than two decades. In the Blender 3.0 series will be 3.1, 3.2. 3.3 LTS, 3.4, 3.5, etc. Blender 4.0 meanwhile would come out in summer 2023.

More details on the Blender release plans going forward can be found via this Blender.org blog post.
Add A Comment
Related News
Jcat: A New Alternative To Microsoft Catalog Files
Apache Celebrates Subversion's 20th Anniversary
A Quick Look At The Blender 2.82 Performance On Intel + AMD CPUs
Netflix Now Exploring AVIF For Image Compression
Blender 2.82 Released With Many Improvements, 1000+ Fixes
OpenSSH 8.2 Released With FIDO/U2F Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel KVM Virtualization Hit By Vulnerability Over Unfinished Code
Arch-Based Manjaro 19.0 Released With Flagship Edition Using Xfce 4.14
Unity 8 Desktop Renamed To Lomiri
Game Porting Firm Feral Interactive Healthy + An Apology
Red Hat's SPICE 0.14.3 Remote Display System Now Supports Microsoft Windows
Intel Boosts Gen7 GPU Vulkan Compute Performance By ~330% For Geekbench
X.Org/FreeDesktop.org Is Looking For Sponsors Or May Have To Cut Continuous Integration Hosting
Netrunner 20.01 Released For Offering Latest Debian 10 + KDE Plasma Experience