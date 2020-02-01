Given the explosive growth of the Blender 3D modeling software in recent times and with receiving more sponsors/supporters and more organizations beginning to make use of this cross-platform, open-source software, the Blender release team has put out their plans for the next few years.
Blender is going to begin carrying out long-term support releases in catering towards organizations preferring LTS releases and other corporate requirements for software usages. The first long-term release will be the next one, Blender 2.83 LTS, due out this May. Blender LTS releases will come once a year and be supported for a period of two years.
Following Blender 2.83 LTS this spring, Blender 2.90 will in turn come this summer with new particle nodes handling and other features. While next year attention will turn to Blender 3.0.
Blender 3.0 is anticipated for release in August 2021 and marks the end of the Blender 2.x series after more than two decades. In the Blender 3.0 series will be 3.1, 3.2. 3.3 LTS, 3.4, 3.5, etc. Blender 4.0 meanwhile would come out in summer 2023.
More details on the Blender release plans going forward can be found via this Blender.org blog post.
