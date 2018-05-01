ARM Announces Cortex-A76 Processor, Mali-G76 & Mali-V76

ARM has announced their next-generation wares.
ARM first up has announced the new Cortex-A76 ARMv8 CPU, which they say can enable 35% more performance year-over-year. In addition, the A76 yields a 40% improvement in efficiency while also delivering 4x compute performance improvements for artificial intelligence and machine learning.
Among the micro-architecture changes with the A76 are the decoupling of branch prediction and instruction fetching, a 4-wide decode core to yield more instructions per cycle, more integer and vector execution throughput, and an enhanced memory system. Cortex A76 cores are expected to yield 3.0+ GHz clock speeds on a 7nm process and an L3 cache size of 4MB.
More details on the A76 processor at ARM.com.
The company has also announced the Mali-G76 graphics processor for both gaming and machine learning workloads with 30% higher efficiency and performance. The Mali-G76 delivers eight execution lanes per engine, three engines per core, and a total of 20 GPU cores to yield 480 execution lanes. There's up to 25% higher maximum performance with the Mali-G76 also boasts improved cache performance.
The Mali-V76 meanwhile is their new video processing unit intended for a UHD 8K experience across devices.
More details on these new product announcements at ARM.com.
