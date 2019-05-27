Linux Still Yields Better Multi-Threaded Performance On AMD Threadripper Against Windows 10 May 2019 Update

Curious whether the recent Microsoft Windows 10 Version 1903 (May 2019 Update) improved the multi-threaded performance at all for the likes of the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX, I recently carried out some benchmarks looking at Windows 10 1903 against the former Windows 10 Version 1809 release benchmarked against both Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS and the latest Ubuntu 19.04.

On the AMD Threadripper 2990WX 32-core / 64-thread system with ASUS ROG ZENITH EXTREME, 4 x 8GB DDR4-3200 Corsair memory, 500GB Samsung 970 EVO NVMe SSD, and Radeon RX Vega 56, Windows 10 and Linux were freshly benchmarked. Clean installs of Windows 10 Pro 1809 and Windows 10 Pro 1903 were carried out and benchmarked with their default stack compared to Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS and Ubuntu 19.04 with their default packages / software versions.

A variety of cross-platform software was tested via the Phoronix Test Suite on Windows and Linux. There are both single and multi-threaded workloads for reference while the main focus was being curious whether Threadripper performs any better given ours and others findings last year about Linux scaling much better with these HEDT CPUs compared to the Windows 10 scheduler.