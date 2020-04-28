Ubuntu 20.04 Gaming Performance Across Desktops, X.Org vs. Wayland
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 28 April 2020. Page 1 of 6. 25 Comments

Last month we provided some early benchmarks looking at the Ubuntu 20.04 X.Org vs. Wayland gaming performance under GNOME 3.36, but now that Ubuntu 20.04 LTS has been officially released, here is a look at the AMD Radeon Linux gaming performance across a wide variety of desktops on both X.Org and Wayland where supported.

Using Ubuntu 20.04 LTS with Linux 5.4 + Mesa 20.0.4, Steam Linux gaming benchmarks were done across all the prominent desktop options available and packaged for Ubuntu 20.04 in the Focal archive.

The tests for this article included:

- GNOME 3.36.1 on X.Org (the Ubuntu default)

- GNOME 3.36.1 on Wayland

- KDE Plasma 5.18.4 on X.Org

- KDE Plasma 5.18.4 on Wayland

- Xfce 4.14 on X.Org

- LXQt 0.14 on X.Org

- MATE 1.24 on X.Org

- Sway 1.4 on Wayland

- Budgie 10.5.1 desktop on X.Org

An AMD Radeon VII graphics card was used for this round of benchmarking across the different environments. The ACO back-end for RADV was also enabled throughout all of the testing.

Via the Phoronix Test Suite a wide range of OpenGL and Vulkan Linux games were tested, both native and under Steam Play (Proton).


Related Articles
X-Plane 11 Flight Simulator With Vulkan Performing Very Well On Linux - NVIDIA/AMD OpenGL vs. Vulkan Benchmarks
Ubuntu 20.04 GNOME X.Org vs. Wayland Session Performance Impact For Gaming
20-Way GPU Gaming Comparison With March 2020 Linux Drivers
Linux 5.4 vs. Liquorix Kernel Benchmarks For AMD Ryzen + Radeon Gaming On Ubuntu
23-Way Graphics Card Comparison With Shadow of the Tomb Raider On Linux
The Gaming Performance Impact From The Intel JCC Erratum Microcode Update

Trending Linux News
Many AMD Radeon Graphics Driver Improvements Sent In For Linux 5.8
FreeBSD's Network Bridge Code Scores A 500% Performance Improvement
Mozilla Releases DeepSpeech 0.7 As Their Great Speech-To-Text Engine
LXQt 0.15 Released As First Big Update To This Lightweight Qt Desktop In A Year
Wine 5.7 Released With More Progress On D3D Vulkan Backend, USB Device Driver
Mesa "Vallium" - Software/CPU-Based Vulkan Based On LLVMpipe
A Fix Is Out For The Intel Ice Lake Performance Drop On Linux With The Dell XPS 7390
NVIDIA 440.66.11 Linux Driver Fixes Annoying Bugs With PRIME Sync