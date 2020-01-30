Valve's ACO Helps Put New Life Into Radeon GCN 1.0 GPUs With ~9% Better Linux Gaming Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in Display Drivers on 30 January 2020. Page 1 of 5. 3 Comments

Among many other Valve ACO back-end improvements for Mesa 20.0, one of the notable additions is this AMDGPU LLVM alternative now working for Radeon "Southern Islands" / GCN 1.0 graphics cards. With this, these original AMD GCN graphics cards may have some extra life out of Linux gaming boxes thanks to slightly higher performance some eight years after these graphics cards first launched in the Radeon HD 7000 series.

ACO is the back-end to the Mesa Radeon Vulkan driver that's funded by Valve and optimized for speedy shader compilation to help with game load times and for delivering optimal gaming performance. With the upcoming Mesa 20.0, ACO works from the Radeon GFX10/Navi graphics cards back through the GCN 1.0 products. Granted, by default the Radeon DRM kernel driver is used for these graphics cards so you need to first boot the system with "amdgpu.si_support=1 radeon.si_support=0" for enabling the AMDGPU kernel driver that is needed for allowing RADV to work at all.

With Mesa 20.0, RADV ACO isn't enabled by default but requires the RADV_PERFTEST=aco environment variable. Using a Mesa 20.0-devel snapshot from today and testing with a Radeon HD 7950 graphics card, I compared the default and ACO-optimized performance on this graphics card. A range of Linux gaming Vulkan-powered benchmarks were run via the Phoronix Test Suite.


Related Articles
Intel's Mitigation For CVE-2019-14615 Graphics Vulnerability Obliterates Gen7 iGPU Performance
Vulkan 1.2 Arrives With An Eye On Greater Performance, Better Compatibility With Other 3D APIs On Top
How The Radeon RX 5700 XT Navi Linux Performance Has Evolved Since Launch
The Open-Source NVIDIA/Nouveau vs. NVIDIA Linux Driver At The End Of 2019 - Poor But A Lot Of Hope
The Performance Advancements Of The Radeon Open-Source OpenGL/Vulkan Drivers Over 2019
Mesa 20.0's RADV + ACO Vulkan Driver Now Consistently Beating AMD's AMDVLK Linux Driver

Trending Linux News
Linux 5.6 Is Looking Like It Will Be Spectacular With A Long List Of Features
Red Hat vs. SUSE vs. Canonical Contributions To The Mainline Linux Kernel Over The 2010s
Linux 5.5 Released With Many Hardware Support Improvements
Sony Now "Officially" Maintaining The Linux PlayStation Input Driver, But Leads To Interesting Problem
The CUPS Printing System Lead Developer Has Left Apple, Begins Developing "LPrint"
It's Finally Time: The Time Namespace Support Has Been Added To The Linux 5.6 Kernel
The Big Set Of x86 Changes Hit The Linux 5.6 Kernel
Google Makes It Easier To Flash Android Open-Source Project On Phones