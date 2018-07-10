Linux 4.18 AMDGPU Tests: Vega Taking A Hit
Written by Michael Larabel in Display Drivers on 10 July 2018. Page 1 of 4. 6 Comments

Being roughly mid-way through the Linux 4.18 kernel development cycle, I spent some time this weekend running benchmarks of the AMDGPU DRM driver on Linux 4.18 Git compared to Linux 4.17 stable on three different Radeon graphics cards while using the Mesa 18.1.3 based drivers.

If you are not familiar with the Linux 4.18 features, a fair amount is in store on the AMDGPU front. The open-source AMD Radeon Linux kernel driver now has support for the yet-to-be-released Vega 20 graphics card, initial support for the Vega M graphics found within Intel Kabylake-G processors, Vega power profile support and other clocking/power options, initial Vega/GFX9 support in the AMDKFD code, and other enhancements.

Curious about any performance changes, I ran benchmarks of Linux 4.17.5 and Linux 4.18 Git (7 July) on an Ubuntu 18.04 LTS system that was using Mesa 18.1.3 stable via the Pkppa archive. The three graphics cards up for testing were the Radeon RX 580, R9 Fury, and RX Vega 64 graphics cards.

Via the Phoronix Test Suite a range of benchmarks were carried out using the RADV Vulkan and OpenGL RadeonSI drivers with the two kernels under test.


6 Comments

Related Articles
Mesa 18.0/18.1/18.2 RadeonSI + RADV Benchmark Comparison With Radeon RX 580 / R9 Fury / RX Vega 64
Windows 10 vs. Ubuntu Linux With OpenGL/Vulkan On GTX 1060/1080 Ti & RX 580/Vega 64
Radeon Software 18.20 vs. Mesa 18.2 RadeonSI/RADV Linux Driver Performance
The NVIDIA vs. Open-Source Nouveau Linux Driver Benchmarks For Summer 2018
A Look At The RadeonSI/RADV Performance From Mesa 17.2 To Mesa 18.2
Trending Linux News
Apple Rejects iOS App For Using MoltenVK Vulkan, Alleged Non-Public API
LLVM 6.0.1 Released
GNOME 3.30 Mutter Relieves Wayland Code From Depending Upon X11/XWayland
Latte Dock 0.8 Is Around The Corner With Many New Features
OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 Is Approaching With DNF/RPM4, KDE Plasma 5.13, Linux 4.17~4.18