PowerTOP Still Worthwhile For Extending Linux Battery Life In 2018

Intel's open-source PowerTOP utility has been around for more than a decade now for aiming to extend the battery life of x86 Linux laptops. Following the recent Linux laptop battery life benchmarks of various distributions, a Phoronix Premium patron was asking whether PowerTOP still makes a difference with 2018 Linux distributions... Here are some fresh test results.

Long story short, yes, PowerTOP still makes a difference in 2018 and can often provide meaningful power-savings. While recent Linux kernel releases have done more to put the hardware in a sane power-savings state by default, it's still not all out-of-the-box and there are cases where Linux might never force some power-savings functionality as the default due to the possibility of causing problems for quirky hardware not properly following specifications, etc. Even on recent laptops with recent Linux distributions are generally a fair number of tunables exposed by PowerTOP such as for enabling various chipset and disk drive power-savings features.

For those curious about the performance impact I used the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon and ASUS UX301LAA laptops I had handy to run some battery power consumption tests when using Antergos 18.7-Rolling out-of-the-box and then again when enabling all PowerTOP tunables so they went from being in their "bad" shape to "good" for maximum power-savings. Antergos 18.7-ISO-Rolling is currently relying upon the Linux 4.17 kernel.

