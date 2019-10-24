An Introduction To Intel's Tremont Microarchitecture

Intel's Stephen Robinson is presenting today at the Linley Fall Processor Conference on the company's Tremont microarchitecture. Here is a look at Tremont from our pre-briefing earlier this week.

We've already been covering Tremont with regards to early Linux enablement. There has been the the LLVM Clang compiler support, new KVM bits, Intel UMWAIT support, and other kernel pieces coming together. Tremont as a reminder is Intel's Goldmont Plus successor that will come in the form of 10nm chips for ultra-low power devices. Tremont cores will be used for Intel Lakefield processors and more.

At the Linley Conference, Robinson isn't talking up any products or any expected availability, but just covering the exciting architectural details of Tremont.

Enhancing single-threaded performance is one of the big areas for Tremont. Tremont is still based on a quad-core module. The power efficiency and performance/mm2 size are also big factors in the Tremont design.