Firefox 69 + Chrome 77 On Windows 10 vs. Ubuntu / Clear Linux Benchmarks
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 8 October 2019. Page 1 of 3. 3 Comments

With running some fresh cross-OS benchmarks now that Ubuntu 19.10 is imminent followed by Ubuntu 19.10, a new Windows 10 update coming in the days ahead, and also the release of macOS 10.15, a lot of fun benchmarks are ahead. In today's article is a quick look at the Windows 10 vs. Ubuntu 19.10 vs. Clear Linux web browser performance for both Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome.

For this round of benchmarking was Windows 10 Pro Build 18362, Ubuntu 19.10 with its latest packages as of 6 October, and Clear Linux 31210 all running on the same system. The system used for this round of benchmarking was the Intel Core i9 7980XE with ASUS PRIME X299-A motherboard, 4 x 4GB DDR4-3200 Corsair memory, NVIDIA GeForce GTX TITAN X with the NVIDIA proprietary drivers, and Samsung 970 EVO 500GB NVMe SSD for storage.

Via the Phoronix Test Suite (https://www.phoronix-test-suite.com/) a range of browser tests were run via Firefox 69 and Chrome 77 on each of these three operating systems under test. Again, a larger OS comparison also including macOS and the newest Linux/Windows updates will be forthcoming as well over October and into November thanks to the existing autumn update season.



