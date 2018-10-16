Arriving earlier this month was a Dell PowerEdge R7425 server at Phoronix that was equipped with two AMD EPYC 7601 processors, 512GB of RAM, and 20 Samsung 860 EVO SSDs to make for a very interesting test platform and our first that is based on a dual EPYC design with our many other EPYC Linux benchmarks to date being 1P. Here is a look at the full performance capabilities of this 64-core / 128-thread server compared to a variety of other AMD EPYC and Intel Xeon processors while also doubling as an initial look at the performance of these server CPUs on Ubuntu 18.10.

This Dell PowerEdge R7425 server with the two EPYC 7601 processors has been absolutely dominating the benchmarks since its arrival. Last week was an initial look at the performance capabilities when checking out the Linux application scaling up to 128 threads while in this article are a lot more benchmarks compared to the other current server CPUs I had available for benchmarking. This benchmark comparison with Ubuntu 18.10 consisted of:

- EPYC 7251

- EPYC 7351P

- EPYC 7401P

- EPYC 7551

- EPYC 7601

- 2 x EPYC 7601

- Xeon E5-2687W v3

- Xeon Silver 4108

- 2 x Xeon Gold 6138

This was based upon the processors/hardware I had available. While Ubuntu 18.10 is not a long-term support (LTS) release like Ubuntu 18.04, it makes for an interesting test target due to its newer software components: namely the Linux 4.18 kernel and GCC 8.2 compiler... This should be akin to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0 / CentOS 8 and other upcoming Linux distribution releases. This up-to-date stable Linux kernel also provides all of the latest Spectre / Meltdown / Foreshadow protection and the systems had their up-to-date BIOS/firmware releases.

While the number of current-generation Xeon systems I have is limited, thanks to the open-source Phoronix Test Suite it's very easy to compare any of your own Linux systems/servers to the benchmarks found in this article while doing so in a fully-automated and side-by-side manner. Simply install the Phoronix Test Suite and run phoronix-test-suite benchmark 1810150-SK-AMDEPYC1243 to kick off your own standardized benchmark comparison.

Let's have a look at how this dual EPYC Dell PowerEdge server performs against the assortment of other Intel/AMD processors on Ubuntu 18.10.