VEIKK is a company I previously hadn't heard of that offers a range of pen displays and drawing tablets for digital artists. At first when they reached out around reviewing one of their drawing tablets, I questioned their Linux support but it turns out their graphics tablets do work across all major platforms. I've been trying out the VEIKK VK1200 the past few weeks and it's been working out decent as a 11.6-inch drawing monitor for just $169 USD.

The VEIKK VK1200 is an 11.6-inch drawing monitor with a fully-laminated screen with anti-glare film. The tablet has a 1080p IPS display and has a battery-free pen that supports 8,192 pressure levels and up to 60 degrees tilt functionality. There are also six programmable shortcut keys on the drawing tablet.

The VK1200 ships with two battery-free pens included, extra pen nibs, an artist glove, pen holder, and cleaning cloth.

The build quality of this Chinese-made drawing tablet is pretty nice and exceeded my expectations when hearing that a sub-$200 drawing tablet was on its way. The VK1200 has an all-metal body and an anti-slip design on the back to sit firmly on a desk. The tablet is only backed by a one-year warranty, but we'll see with time how well it holds up and isn't too bad considering the price.

The VK1200 was durable enough that I let my nearly three year old son play with it for drawing for extended periods of time without worries of breaking it or messing anything up.

For connectivity and power there is a USB 3.0 cable as well as an HDMI cable for the video output -- both cables are required with this tablet not supporting any USB-C DP Alt Mode functionality or similar functionality.

VEIKK advertises the Studio VK1200 as being compatible with Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, Android, and Linux. Rather surprisingly, they are quite detailed in acknowledging their Linux support: Ubuntu, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, Ezgo, Debian, Mint, Mageia, CentOS, and Arch. Let's explore more about that now with the VK1200 under Linux.