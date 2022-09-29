Earlier this week I published my AMD Ryzen 9 7900X and Ryzen 9 7950X Linux review as well as an extensive Zen 4 AVX-512 analysis and Linux gaming performance tests. Since then I have received the Ryzen 7 7700X from AMD for Linux testing and out today are those initial Linux benchmarks. The AMD Ryzen 7 7700X is available in-stock at $399 USD from Internet retailers and is an 8-core / 16-thread processor with a maximum boost clock speed of 5.4GHz.

The AMD Ryzen 7 7700X began shipping on Tuesday alongside the Ryzen 5 7600X and Ryzen 9 7900X / 7950X models. This 8-core / 16-thread Zen 4 desktop processor has a 4.5GHz base clock frequency, 5.4GHz maximum boost clock frequency, 32MB L3 cache, and a 105 Watt TDP. Like the rest of the Zen 4 desktop line-up, there is integrated Radeon graphics with two graphics cores -- it's good enough for basic desktop needs but as shown in the prior gaming article, don't expect much horsepower out of the integrated graphics for any heavy gaming.

Two days after the Ryzen 7000 series reached retail availability, I am seeing the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X still in stock at major Internet retailers like NewEgg and achieving the $399 USD recommended launch price.

As with the Ryzen 9 7900 series, the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X has been working fine under Linux with the few days thus far using it. The main items to note are needing Linux 5.18 + Mesa 22 / linux-firmware.git as of this month to make use of the Radeon iGPU under Linux, depending upon the motherboard there may be audio driver issues (still to be explored), and there isn't yet any mainline Znver4 compiler targeting with either LLVM Clang or GCC. But in terms of all the core CPU functionality of the AMD Zen 4 processors they are working out-of-the-box on modern Linux distributions like Ubuntu 22.04 and newer.

Today are my initial benchmarks of the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X while obviously as the Linux kernel sees any further optimizations, the AMD Zen 4 compiler tuning becomes available, etc, I'll be around with follow-up benchmarks. The processors tested for today's review included:

- Core i9 11900K

- Core i5 12600K

- Core i9 12900K

- Ryzen 9 3900X

- Ryzen 9 3950X

- Ryzen 5 5600X

- Ryzen 7 5700G

- Ryzen 7 5800X

- Ryzen 7 5800X3D

- Ryzen 9 5900X

- Ryzen 9 5950X

- Ryzen 7 7700X

- Ryzen 9 7900X

- Ryzen 9 7950X

This was based on the processors I had available with unfortunately never having received review samples on the Ryzen 7 5700X or Core i7 12700K. The Intel Alder Lake and Zen 4 processors were all tested with 2 x 16GB DDR5-6000 memory, the Zen 3 and Rocket Lake CPUs on standard 2 x 16GB DDR4-3600 memory. All of the systems were tested with an AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, Samsung 980 PRO 2TB NVMe SSD, and running Ubuntu 22.04 LTS with Linux 6.0 + Mesa 22.3-devel.

In addition to the raw performance, the CPU power consumption was also analyzed on a per-test basis using the exposed RAPL interfaces. All of these benchmarks were carried out on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS while using Linux 6.0 Git and GCC 12 for a bleeding-edge Linux look at the AMD Zen 4 performance. Next week I'll have up AMD Ryzen 5 7600X benchmarks with that fourth and final processor set to arrive today. Thanks to AMD for providing the review samples for this Linux testing.