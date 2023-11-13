AMD today is announcing what they call "the most powerful PRO GPU under $1,000" with the Radeon PRO W7700 that has a suggested price of $999. Like the rest of the Radeon PRO W7000 series, the W7700 enjoys fully upstream and working open-source Linux graphics driver support for launch day. I received an AMD Radeon PRO W7700 and have been putting it through its paces successfully under Linux.

The Radeon PRO W7700 finishes off the RDNA3 workstation series in fitting between the W7500 / W7600 and the higher-end W7800 / W7900 graphics cards. The Radeon PRO W7700 features 16GB of 256-bit GDDR6 video memory, four DisplayPort 2.1 outputs, 48 unified CUs, AV1 encode/decode, and other common RDNA3 family features.

The Radeon PRO W7700 has a 190 Watt board power rating and requires a single 8-pin PCIe power connector.