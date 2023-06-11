Wine-Staging 8.10 Adds D3D9 Improvement, Fix For A Bug Open Since 2009

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 11 June 2023 at 06:06 AM EDT.
WINE
Friday marked the release of Wine 8.10 as the newest bi-weekly development snapshot for this software allowing Windows games and apps to run on Linux and elsewhere. Out now is Wine-Staging 8.10 as the more experimental/testing form with an extra 500 patches atop the upstream Wine code-base.

Wine-Staging 8.10 is at precisely 500 patches atop upstream Wine. Some patches around the NTDLL code were upstreamed in the past two weeks while there is also a few new patches plus updating of some existing patches like pulling in the latest VKD3D code.

Wine-Staging 8.10 does carry a patch to improve sprite rendering state handling within the Direct3D 9 code. That in turn aims to address this bug report open since late 2022 around Treasure Adventure World bugs.

An old Wine bug around icon issues is hopefully now resolved.


The new Wine-Staging release also has a fix in the OLEAUT32 code to look for specific icon sizes if specified. The intent there is to address this bug report open since 2009 over icons not being rendered 100% correctly in Visual Basic 6 apps.

Plus this release also adds a DNSAPI patch to deal with a bug for failing to parse some of the DNS server answers. The latest Wine and Wine-Staging releases can be downloaded for various Linux distributions from WineHQ.org.
