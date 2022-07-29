Wine 7.14 Released With More Improvements, 19 Bug Fixes
Wine 7.14 has been released as the newest bi-weekly development release of this open-source software that allows running Windows games and applications on Linux, macOS, and other platforms.
Wine 7.14 has another 19 bug fixes while also several low-level improvements. The low-level work isn't too particularly exciting for end-users this round.
- More progress on syscall interface for USER32.
- Improved font fallbacks in DirectWrite.
- Some fixes for socket shutdowns.
- Various bug fixes.
Among the 19 bug fixes are fixes affecting Civilization IV, Unravel Two, various Rust applications, Adobe Digital Editions 2.0.1, Cheat Engine, Roblox, and Total War Shogun 2.
The full list of changes and fixes for the Wine 7.14 release can be found via WineHQ.org along with the new sources and binaries for various Linux distributions.
