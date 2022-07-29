Wine 7.14 Released With More Improvements, 19 Bug Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 29 July 2022 at 04:28 PM EDT. Add A Comment
WINE --
Wine 7.14 has been released as the newest bi-weekly development release of this open-source software that allows running Windows games and applications on Linux, macOS, and other platforms.

Wine 7.14 has another 19 bug fixes while also several low-level improvements. The low-level work isn't too particularly exciting for end-users this round.
- More progress on syscall interface for USER32.
- Improved font fallbacks in DirectWrite.
- Some fixes for socket shutdowns.
- Various bug fixes.

Among the 19 bug fixes are fixes affecting Civilization IV, Unravel Two, various Rust applications, Adobe Digital Editions 2.0.1, Cheat Engine, Roblox, and Total War Shogun 2.

The full list of changes and fixes for the Wine 7.14 release can be found via WineHQ.org along with the new sources and binaries for various Linux distributions.
Add A Comment
Related News
Wine 7.13 Converts Its USB Driver To PE Format, Brings Theming Improvements
Wine 7.12 Released With Theming For Qt5 Apps, VKD3D v1.4
VKD3D 1.4 Released With More Direct3D 12 Features Supported, Better HLSL Compiler
Wine 7.11 Released With Zero-Copy Support For GStreamer
GitLab Now The Main Development Platform For Wine
Wine-Staging 7.10 Brings Fix For Epic Games Launcher Crash
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel's Open-Source Vulkan Driver For Ray-Tracing Gets "Like A 100x Improvement"
FFmpeg 5.1 Released With Many Improvements To This Important Multimedia Project
Linux x86 32-bit Is Vulnerable To Retbleed But Don't Expect It To Get Fixed
PREEMPT_RT Might Be Ready To Finally Land In Linux 5.20
Feral Releases GameMode 1.7
Apache OpenOffice 4.1.13 Released For Those Not On The LibreOffice Train
KDE Plasma 5.26 Will Start Faster, Many Other KDE Improvements Abound
Increased Use Of Windows BitLocker Is Causing Headaches For Linux Dual Booting