Window Maker 0.96 Released For Window Manager Inspired By NeXTSTEP UI

Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 7 August 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT. 1 Comment
DESKTOP
For those that have fond memories of the NeXTSTEP days and in particular its graphical user interface during the pre-Apple times, Window Maker 0.96 was released this weekend for that X11 window manager inspired by the NeXTSTEP GUI.

Window Maker 0.96 is the first update to this NeXTSTEP-inspired window manager since 2020. Window Maker 0.96 adds support so screen corners can be assigned an external command to be executed when the mouse pointer enters the respective areas. This functionality is controlled through the new "hot corner shortcut" preferences and with no commands being enabled by default.

Window Maker screenshot


Window Maker 0.96 also adds new keyboard shortcut preferences, libXRes has been made an optional dependency, and there is now support for the _NET_WM_FULLSCREEN_MONITORS window hint for supportive applications to be set as full-screen on multiple monitors with the Xinerama X11 extension. There also is a new option added for keeping the dock on the primary display head.

For those wanting to run a modern Linux stack while having a desktop resembling the NeXTSTEP UI, head on over to WindowMaker.org for the new v0.96 release of this X11 window manager.
