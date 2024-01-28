TuxClocker 1.5 Released With Radeon RX 7000 Series Fan Control Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 28 January 2024 at 08:55 AM EST.
HARDWARE
TuxClocker as the open-source, hardware/driver vendor independent overclocking and power management control utility for Linux systems is out with a new feature release. This Qt-based utility for enthusiasts continues adding new controls primarily around greater power/performance tunables for CPUs and GPUs.

With TuxClocker 1.5, there is now AMD Radeon RX 7000 series fan speed control working. In addition to the AMD RDNA3 fan speed control support, there is now support for altering NVIDIA clock settings outside of the X.Org environments via using the NVML API directly.

Tuxclocker-Qt


The TuxClocker 1.5 release also fixes incorrect power usage readings for some processors, the bundled build now works with NVIDIA hardware, and various other fixes/improvements as well as translation updates.

Downloads and more details on the TuxClocker 1.5 release via GitHub.
