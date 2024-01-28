Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
TuxClocker 1.5 Released With Radeon RX 7000 Series Fan Control Support
With TuxClocker 1.5, there is now AMD Radeon RX 7000 series fan speed control working. In addition to the AMD RDNA3 fan speed control support, there is now support for altering NVIDIA clock settings outside of the X.Org environments via using the NVML API directly.
The TuxClocker 1.5 release also fixes incorrect power usage readings for some processors, the bundled build now works with NVIDIA hardware, and various other fixes/improvements as well as translation updates.
Downloads and more details on the TuxClocker 1.5 release via GitHub.