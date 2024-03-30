Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Tiny Corp Details More Of Their Planned Tinybox System Specs
Both Tinybox computers will make use of an unnamed AMD EPYC 32-core processor, 128GB of system RAM, 4TB RAID array, and redundant 1600 Watt power supplies. Where things differ though are the graphics cards with the red version presumably still planning for the Radeon RTX 7900 XTX and the green version with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards. The Tinybox will fit within 12U height requirements for racks.
The Tinybox Red will retail for $15k USD while the Tinybox Green at $25k. The red version with Radeon graphics is described as having "mediocre" graphics driver quality to the NVIDIA proprietary driver stack offering "great" driver quality. Ubuntu 22.04 LTS will be powering these Tinybox systems. Tiny Corp tweeted that they expect the first systems to ship at the end of April, which can already be pre-ordered with a $100 deposit. In a response on Twitter/X they shared that there isn't an Intel Arc Graphics option currently due to lacking an Intel discrete graphics card with sufficient video memory bandwidth.
Those interested can find more details on these high power Linux compute rigs via Tinygrad.org.