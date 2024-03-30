Tiny Corp Details More Of Their Planned Tinybox System Specs

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 30 March 2024
After putting their AMD GPU powered Tinybox "on hold" only to decide a few days later to offer both AMD and NVIDIA graphics options for Tinybox compute systems, George Hotz' Tiny Corp has now shared more specifications for these planned "green" and "red" Tinybox designs.

Both Tinybox computers will make use of an unnamed AMD EPYC 32-core processor, 128GB of system RAM, 4TB RAID array, and redundant 1600 Watt power supplies. Where things differ though are the graphics cards with the red version presumably still planning for the Radeon RTX 7900 XTX and the green version with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards. The Tinybox will fit within 12U height requirements for racks.

Tinybox red and green specs


The Tinybox Red will retail for $15k USD while the Tinybox Green at $25k. The red version with Radeon graphics is described as having "mediocre" graphics driver quality to the NVIDIA proprietary driver stack offering "great" driver quality. Ubuntu 22.04 LTS will be powering these Tinybox systems. Tiny Corp tweeted that they expect the first systems to ship at the end of April, which can already be pre-ordered with a $100 deposit. In a response on Twitter/X they shared that there isn't an Intel Arc Graphics option currently due to lacking an Intel discrete graphics card with sufficient video memory bandwidth.

Those interested can find more details on these high power Linux compute rigs via Tinygrad.org.
