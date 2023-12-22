TUXEDO Computers Updates Its Linux Control Center Software

Bavarian Linux PC vendor TUXEDO Computers has announced TUXEDO Control Center 2.1 as their newest update to this software for managing your notebook's vitals from the Linux desktop.

TUXEDO Control Center makes it easy to manage system/power profiles, altering CPU performance/power behavior, managing fan behavior, keyboard backlight controls, webcam quality settings, and monitoring/tweaking various other hardware attributes on TUXEDO laptops.

TUXEDO Control Center 2.1 update


Today's TUXEDO Control Center 2.1 release brings a revised dashboard, granular and more customizable fan control, battery charging profiles, and automatic display refresh rate adjustment support for extending battery life.

The TUXEDO Control Center software is catered just to run on their own laptops but this GUI control center software is indeed open-source under the GPLv3 license on GitHub.

Those wishing to learn more about the TUXEDO Control Center 2.1 software can do so at TUXEDOComputers.com.
