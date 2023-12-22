Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
TUXEDO Computers Updates Its Linux Control Center Software
TUXEDO Control Center makes it easy to manage system/power profiles, altering CPU performance/power behavior, managing fan behavior, keyboard backlight controls, webcam quality settings, and monitoring/tweaking various other hardware attributes on TUXEDO laptops.
Today's TUXEDO Control Center 2.1 release brings a revised dashboard, granular and more customizable fan control, battery charging profiles, and automatic display refresh rate adjustment support for extending battery life.
The TUXEDO Control Center software is catered just to run on their own laptops but this GUI control center software is indeed open-source under the GPLv3 license on GitHub.
Those wishing to learn more about the TUXEDO Control Center 2.1 software can do so at TUXEDOComputers.com.