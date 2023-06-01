Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
TOP500 List Updated With Frontier Remaining At The Top
The AMD EPYC powered Frontier supercomputer continues to hold the top spot followed by the formerly top-spot competitor Fugaku with its A64FX CPUs while in third is Finland's LUMI that is also powered by AMD EPYC CPUs.
Notably absent from the list is the Aurora supercomputer that is to be powered by Intel Xeon Max CPUs and Intel GPU Max accelerators. Aurora is still in the works for what should be a very competitive Exascale supercomputer.
Those interested in the latest TOP500 listing can find it at TOP500.org.
Also published today is a new GREEN500 list.