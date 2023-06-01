TOP500 List Updated With Frontier Remaining At The Top

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 22 May 2023
The 61st edition of the TOP500 supercomputer list has been published this morning. The Frontier supercomputer continues to hold the top spot and the only true Exascale system.

The AMD EPYC powered Frontier supercomputer continues to hold the top spot followed by the formerly top-spot competitor Fugaku with its A64FX CPUs while in third is Finland's LUMI that is also powered by AMD EPYC CPUs.

Notably absent from the list is the Aurora supercomputer that is to be powered by Intel Xeon Max CPUs and Intel GPU Max accelerators. Aurora is still in the works for what should be a very competitive Exascale supercomputer.

Those interested in the latest TOP500 listing can find it at TOP500.org.

Also published today is a new GREEN500 list.
