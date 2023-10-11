Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
System76 Unveils Latest Improvements To Their Thelio Linux Computers
The open hardware enclosures for Thelio have received some nice incremental improvements, including better performance and moving the front I/O ports to the top of the chassis.
Details on the new Thelio system updates can be found via the System76 blog. System76 CEO Carl Richell has also tweeted some additional pictures and details on their latest Thelio revision. The key highlights include:
- Top I/O ports on the System76 Thelio desktops.
- The small form factor Thelio has been optimized for handling the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X. The optimizations come via new CPU/GPU cooling ducting.
- A new fan controller for refined fan curves. This new controller has separate CPU and GPU headers, among other improvements. As with System76's hardware efforts, the hardware is an open-source design. A Raspberry Pi RP2040 is used for the embedded controller for the power button on the board.
- Mount points for GPU side intake fan(s).
- New SATA backplane that is separated from the system/fan controller for more versatility.
- Side etching has been removed for aiming to provide a cleaner look.