NsCDE 2.3 Released For Modern Desktop Looking Like The Old CDE
NsCDE 2.3 is out today and continues to be built atop FVWM and delivering modern features/functionality while resembling that of the Common Desktop Environment (CDE) that was found on Unix and OpenVMS systems since the 90's.
With the NsCDE 2.3 release it's been in development for nearly one year. Version 2.3 brings Qt6 integration, new themes can be reloaded without restarting FVWM, CSS theme integration with newer versions of Firefox and Thunderbird, various X11 integration improvements, GTK3 theme fixes, and a wide variety of other integration improvements and fixes.
Downloads and more details on the NsCDE desktop inspired by CDE can be found on the project's GitHub.