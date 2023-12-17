Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
For At Least One Game, Mesa's NVK Driver Can Outperform NVIDIA's Proprietary Driver
Pierre-Loup Griffais of Valve's Linux team shared this weekend that on his system he's found one game (Hat In Time) where the Mesa NVK driver delivers better performance than NVIDIA's official proprietary driver. He tweeted:
Decided to try it.. Hat in Time 1080p, Very High, VSync OFF. NVK is vulkan-nouveau-git gddf2ca4, on kernel 6.7.0-rc5-1-mainline. Blob is 545.29.06. 3995WX+RTX3090. Proton Experimental.
NVK: 210FPS
Blob: 165FPS
Cpu-bound, but still :-)
Yes, it's a rather CPU bound scenario with running this lightweight game powered by Unreal Engine 3 running at 1080p with a GeForce RTX 3090, but an accomplishment nevertheless. Along with the Mesa NVK code this is depending upon the Nouveau GSP support merged in Linux 6.7 along with the signed GSP firmware binary blobs for allowing proper power management / re-clocking on the RTX 20/30/40 series hardware.
It's a nice step but for most demanding games the proprietary NVIDIA Linux driver for the time being will be much more capable and faster, not to mention supporting RTX and many other features and capabilities not yet found with the community-driven open-source NVIDIA Linux driver support.
It's on my TODO list to deliver numerous NVIDIA vs. NVK benchmarks soon.