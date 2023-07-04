Firefox 115 Now Available With Intel GPU Video Decoding On Linux

Mozilla Firefox 115.0 official builds are now available for this notable update to this open-source web browser while also marking the new Extended Support Release (ESR) series.

Most prominent for Linux users of Firefox 115.0 is Intel graphics video decoding being enabled by default. Mozilla has finally blessed Intel graphics hardware with the open-source VA-API video decode stack to enable that hardware acceleration by default.


Also on the video acceleration front with Firefox 115 is now supporting Cisco's OpenH264 plug-in for platforms lacking H.264 video decoding otherwise.

Firefox 115 under Linux also now treats middle clicks on the new tab button as opening the xclipboard contents into the new tab. If the xclipboard contents is a URL it will open that URL otherwise it will seed the contents to the default search provider. Firefox 115 also allows undo and redo actions on password fields.

Firefox 115.0 also adds support for migrating payment methods saved in Chrome into Firefox, UI improvements for data importing from other browsers, and various other usability enhancements.

Grab Firefox 115 from Mozilla.org.
