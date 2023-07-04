Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Firefox 115 Now Available With Intel GPU Video Decoding On Linux
Most prominent for Linux users of Firefox 115.0 is Intel graphics video decoding being enabled by default. Mozilla has finally blessed Intel graphics hardware with the open-source VA-API video decode stack to enable that hardware acceleration by default.
Also on the video acceleration front with Firefox 115 is now supporting Cisco's OpenH264 plug-in for platforms lacking H.264 video decoding otherwise.
Firefox 115 under Linux also now treats middle clicks on the new tab button as opening the xclipboard contents into the new tab. If the xclipboard contents is a URL it will open that URL otherwise it will seed the contents to the default search provider. Firefox 115 also allows undo and redo actions on password fields.
Firefox 115.0 also adds support for migrating payment methods saved in Chrome into Firefox, UI improvements for data importing from other browsers, and various other usability enhancements.
Grab Firefox 115 from Mozilla.org.