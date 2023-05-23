Microsoft's Linux Distribution Finally Adds Support For XFS Root File-Systems

Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.

While many Linux distributions look at Btrfs or F2FS when evaluating new root file-system options or even something like OpenZFS, in the case of Microsoft's in-house Linux distribution only this month have they even gotten to supporting XFS as a root file-system option.With this month's update to Microsoft's in-house Linux distribution, CBL-Mariner, they now support XFS as a root file-system. Up to this point this Linux distribution used for various purposes within Microsoft has been focused on using EXT4 as the root file-system, but with today's release of CBL-Mariner 2.0.20230426 they now honor XFS too.



CBL-Mariner has been quite limited in its root file-system support options with basically EXT4, but now XFS can work too.