Microsoft Xbox Adaptive Controller Support Being Worked On For Linux

Microsoft's Xbox Adaptive Controller is intended for gamers with limited mobility and is intended as a control hub to making gaming more accessible. Linux support for the Xbox Adaptive Controller is being worked on.The Xbox Adaptive Controller works with a variety of switches, buttons, mounts, and joysticks to allow for great customization of the controller experiencing depending upon the gamer's limitations and accessibility needs.



Microsoft's Xbox Adaptive Controller

This $99 controller is intended for Xbox One consoles or Windows PCs while Linux driver support is being worked on thanks to the community. Nate Yocom has been working on extending the Linux kernel's joystick Xpad driver to accommodate the Xbox Adaptive Controller.



Microsoft's Xbox Adaptive Controller has 19 x 3.5mm ports and two USB 2.0 ports for additional connectivity depending upon the user's needs.