Microsoft Xbox Adaptive Controller Support Being Worked On For Linux
The Xbox Adaptive Controller works with a variety of switches, buttons, mounts, and joysticks to allow for great customization of the controller experiencing depending upon the gamer's limitations and accessibility needs.
Microsoft's Xbox Adaptive Controller
This $99 controller is intended for Xbox One consoles or Windows PCs while Linux driver support is being worked on thanks to the community. Nate Yocom has been working on extending the Linux kernel's joystick Xpad driver to accommodate the Xbox Adaptive Controller.
Microsoft's Xbox Adaptive Controller has 19 x 3.5mm ports and two USB 2.0 ports for additional connectivity depending upon the user's needs.
This patch series gets the Xbox Adaptive Controller added, introduces support for the layer button, and support for the Xbox button. It's just over a dozen lines of code at this stage to get the Xbox Adaptive Controller working under Linux.