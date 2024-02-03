Linux 6.9 To Support The Power Profile Key On New Lenovo ThinkPads

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 3 February 2024 at 03:08 PM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE
On newer Lenovo ThinkPad laptops (2024+ models) there is a new key combination appearing to make it easy to switch between ACPI Platform Profiles for toggling your power/performance preference of the system. With the Linux 6.9 kernel coming in a few months this key will now work under Linux too.

The ACPI Platform Profile functionality allows nicely changing between lower-power battery-saving focused mode of operation to going between a balanced and then higher-performance, higher-power modes. Adjusting the ACPI Platform Profile has a direct impact on the power and performance behavior of modern laptops, just not from Lenovo but most major laptop vendors are now implementing ACPI Platform Profile support.

GNOME Platform Profile tunable


Adjusting the ACPI Platform Profile has typically been done within integration provided by the desktop environment or interacting with the respective sysfs interface directly. But now with the newest Lenovo laptops they are implementing support for it as a hot key combination as well. With 2024+ ThinkPads it looks to be the Fn + F8 key for easily toggling between the platform profile modes.

Queued in platform-drivers-x86.git's for-next branch is the two dozen lines of new code to the ThinkPad ACPI driver for wiring up that key combination to the platform profile mode selection. Tapping the key will then work on Linux 6.9+ for cycling between the low-power / balanced / performance modes without having to worry about navigating the desktop preferences or writing to the sysfs interface manually. Look for this in the Linux 6.9 kernel that will debut as stable around the middle of the year.

The Linux thinkpad-acpi patch was tested on a new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 laptop powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Meteor Lake processor.
Add A Comment
Related News
ASUS ROG RYUJIN II 360 AIO Cooler Gets A Linux Driver
Initial Support For The Lenovo Legion Go Controllers Added To Linux 6.8
A Linux Hardware Vendor Is Valuing Itself At $75,000,000 USD
New Linux Driver Posted For Latest NZXT AIO CPU Coolers
TuxClocker 1.5 Released With Radeon RX 7000 Series Fan Control Support
AWS Nitro Secure Module Driver Headlines char/misc Changes For Linux 6.8
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Publishes XDNA Linux Driver: Support For Ryzen AI On Linux
Ubuntu Looking At Applying Low-Latency Optimizations To Its Generic Kernel
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Will Aim To Ship With The Linux 6.8 Kernel
Ubuntu Generic vs. Low-Latency Linux Kernel Benchmarks For HPC & Desktop
Torvalds Has It With "-Wstringop-overflow" On GCC Due To Kernel Breakage
Niri Debuts As A Scrollable-Tiling Wayland Compositor Inspired By PaperWM
Servo Engine Updates Bring CSS Tables & Its Browser Gets Back/Forward Buttons
Godot 4.3 Game Engine To Feature Native Wayland Support