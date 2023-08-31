Linux 6.6 Gets More Voltage & Temperature Sensors Working On Some Desktop Motherboards

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 31 August 2023
The hardware monitoring "HWMON" subsystem updates have been submitted and merged for the ongoing Linux 6.6 kernel merge window.

The HWMON changes aren't too prolific this cycle but still there are a few items worth noting. First up, additional voltage and temperature sensors are now supported for those using the NCT6798 or NCT6799 ICs. The NCT6798/NCT6799 are found on various desktop motherboards such as some AMD Ryzen products aod so with Linux 6.6 when using the nt6755 driver you can expect to find additional voltage and temperature sensors now being reported via the HWMON sysfs interface.

DDR5 DIMMs


Another change previously talked about on Phoronix is being able to report the DIMM memory temperature when having more than 32 DIMMs.

There is also a new HWMON driver for the Renesas HS3001, MP2971/MP2973 hardware support in the MP2975 PMBUS driver, and dropping the obsolete SMM665 driver. The SMM665 driver was for Summit Microelectronics hardware that was acquired by Qualcomm in 2012 and the chips supported are no longer around.

More details on the HWMON changes for Linux 6.6 via this pull.
