Linux 6.6 To Add New Input Driver Used By Wearable Fitness Devices

Queued up ahead of the Linux 6.6 cycle later this summer is a new input driver for the Azoteq IQS7210A/7211A/E controllers.

The Azoteq IQS7210A and IQS7211A ASICs may not ring a bell for most of you, but it's a more interesting open-source driver addition to the kernel with the IQS7210A being designed for the wearable fitness market. Azoteq's IQS7210A ProxFusion IC is a very low-power "sensor fusion device" for the wearable fitness market and supports up to 42 channel trackpad/touch sensing. This controller is primarily geared for use in various unnamed fitness bands as well as smart earbud devices. This controller was launched by Azoteq last year.

Azoteq promotes these ICs as useful for various wearable devices.


The similar Azoteq IQS7211A ProxFusion IC also caters to the wearable fitness market and supports up to 32-channel sensing. Besides fitness bands and earbuds, the IQS7211A is also deemed practical for game controller touchpads and smart headphones.

Queued in input.git's "-next" branch is the IQS7211 touchscreen driver to be introduced in the next (v6.6) kernel cycle for handling these touch/trackpad controllers. This driver was developed by Jeff LaBundy.
