Linux 6.5 Adding Support For NCT6799D Sensors Found In Various Newer Motherboards
If your newer desktop motherboard has a NCT6799D Super I/O controller or one of the variants like NCT6799D-S, the Linux 6.5 kernel is set to introduce support for this ASIC in order to expose hardware sensor support under Linux.
The Nuvoton NCT6799D is found in different newer motherboards like the ASRock X670E PG Lighting, ASUS ROG STRIX X670E-F GAMING WIFI, ASUS X670E ROG CROSSHAIR HERO, ASUS TUF GAMING X670E-PLUS WIFI, and numerous other desktop motherboards particularly on the AMD Ryzen 7000 series side.
In Linux 6.3 was some work resolving a conflict with the NCT6799D while positioned ahead of the Linux 6.5 cycle is proper support for this ASIC, which is largely compatible with the existing NCT6798D. The support is being tacked onto the nct6755 hardware monitoring "HWMON" subsystem driver.
With this patch it's been confirmed to get various voltage sensors, fan RPMs, and other sensors exposed now under Linux for motherboards using this Super I/O ASIC.
The patch is queued into hwmon-next as of this weekend and thus should be submitted for the upcoming Linux 6.5 merge window.
