Linux 6.5 Adding Support For NCT6799D Sensors Found In Various Newer Motherboards

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 19 June 2023 at 06:56 PM EDT. 1 Comment
HARDWARE
If your newer desktop motherboard has a NCT6799D Super I/O controller or one of the variants like NCT6799D-S, the Linux 6.5 kernel is set to introduce support for this ASIC in order to expose hardware sensor support under Linux.

The Nuvoton NCT6799D is found in different newer motherboards like the ASRock X670E PG Lighting, ASUS ROG STRIX X670E-F GAMING WIFI, ASUS X670E ROG CROSSHAIR HERO, ASUS TUF GAMING X670E-PLUS WIFI, and numerous other desktop motherboards particularly on the AMD Ryzen 7000 series side.


In Linux 6.3 was some work resolving a conflict with the NCT6799D while positioned ahead of the Linux 6.5 cycle is proper support for this ASIC, which is largely compatible with the existing NCT6798D. The support is being tacked onto the nct6755 hardware monitoring "HWMON" subsystem driver.

With this patch it's been confirmed to get various voltage sensors, fan RPMs, and other sensors exposed now under Linux for motherboards using this Super I/O ASIC.

The patch is queued into hwmon-next as of this weekend and thus should be submitted for the upcoming Linux 6.5 merge window.
1 Comment
Related News
Loongson's 3A6000 Brings Simultaneous Multi-Threading To LoongArch
PCI Express 7.0 v0.3 Specification Shared With PCI-SIG Members
HP Business-Class PCs To Provide Hardware Sensors Reporting With Linux 6.5
Intel Continues Finalizing UEFI Unaccepted Memory Support For Linux
1-Wire "w1" Subsystem Seeing More Activity With Linux 6.5
System76 Teases New "Nebula" Linux Desktop/Workstation
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 116 Should Have Experimental PipeWire Camera Support
KDE Plasma 6 Has Reached The Point Of Being "Fairly Livable"
WSL 1.3.10 Brings Experimental Memory Reclaim, Updated DXCore & Linux Kernel
It's Recommended To Avoid Using The Open-Source NVIDIA Driver On Linux 6.3
Debian GNU/Hurd 2023 Released
Google Limiting IO_uring Use Due To Security Vulnerabilities
Linux x86 Boot Process Trying To Cleanup "Hay-Wire Circuits, Duct Tape & Super Glue"
Valves Roll Out Big Steam Update With UI Refresh, Redesigned In-Game Overlay & Notes