Linux's NTFS Driver Drops "No Access Rules" Option, Adds Small Optimizations

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 28 April 2023 at 05:43 AM EDT. 10 Comments
LINUX STORAGE
The NTFS3 driver developed by Paragon Software that provides read/write support and other modern features for the NTFS file-system with the mainline kernel has seen a new round of changes for Linux 6.4.

Konstantin Komarov sent in a new round of NTFS3 bug fixes and other minor improvements for the ongoing Linux 6.4 merge window. There are various small optimizations as part of this pull request but no major performance changes. There are also fixes for some logic errors and other bugs have been addressed.

With this update though they did decide to drop the "noacsrules" mount option since it's been yielding unstable releases and errors. The "noacsrules" mount option had been available as a "no access rules" route for some uses. When NTFS3 was operating without access rules, access rights for files/folders were set to 777 and the owner/group was root. Permissions would always be set to 777 and changes to other permissions or different owners/groups would be ignored.

Those making use of the NTFS3 driver for modern NTFS file-system support under Linux can see this pull request for a full list of changes for what's to be found in Linux 6.4.
