Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Linux's NTFS Driver Drops "No Access Rules" Option, Adds Small Optimizations
Konstantin Komarov sent in a new round of NTFS3 bug fixes and other minor improvements for the ongoing Linux 6.4 merge window. There are various small optimizations as part of this pull request but no major performance changes. There are also fixes for some logic errors and other bugs have been addressed.
With this update though they did decide to drop the "noacsrules" mount option since it's been yielding unstable releases and errors. The "noacsrules" mount option had been available as a "no access rules" route for some uses. When NTFS3 was operating without access rules, access rights for files/folders were set to 777 and the owner/group was root. Permissions would always be set to 777 and changes to other permissions or different owners/groups would be ignored.
Those making use of the NTFS3 driver for modern NTFS file-system support under Linux can see this pull request for a full list of changes for what's to be found in Linux 6.4.