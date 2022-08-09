Intel Xeon Platinum 8380 Performance Is Looking Great For Linux 6.0

Not only is the AMD EPYC performance looking real good for Linux 6.0, but many of the scheduler changes and common kernel improvements also carry over well for Intel's Xeon Platinum 8380 "Ice Lake" server processors too. For your viewing pleasure this weekend are some initial benchmarks looking at Linux 5.19 stable compared to Linux 6.0 Git as we approach the end of the merge window.

All the benchmarks were carried out from the same, usual Intel Xeon Platinum 8380 2P server used for our various benchmarks over the past year.


Linux 5.19 stable and Linux 6.0 Git as of 9 August were used when running these benchmarks. The kernels were obtained using the Ubuntu Mainline Kernel PPA for easy reproducibility by others.

Long story short, Linux 6.0 is showing some nice improvements on the Intel Xeon Ice Lake server:




Like with the AMD EPYC Linux 6.0 benchmarking, PostgreSQL in particular seems to be enjoying nice uplift on Linux 6.0 as are some other database workloads.


Apache Spark is another workload running nicely on Linux 6.0.


ClickHouse is looking good too.

And even some improvements with Apache Cassandra too.



Apache and RocksDB are other server workloads looking nice on Linux 6.0 for this high-end Intel Xeon Scalable server.

Nginx is moving in the right direction too...




SVT video encoding performance also was up with Linux 6.0, something I hadn't seen on other boxes in my early Linux 6.0 testing thus far.

LAMMPS is one of the HPC workloads showing uplift with Linux 6.0 on Xeon Ice Lake.




A number of the multi-threaded workloads were enjoying some nice improvements with Linux 6.0.


Many of the synthetic kernel benchmarks are looking great.

Overall the Xeon Platinum 8380 2P performance is looking to deliver some nice uplift with Linux 6.0 for this year-old platform. Linux 6.0 overall is looking quite exciting for both AMD and Intel hardware. Stay tuned for more benchmarks and kernel coverage over the coming weeks on Phoronix.
