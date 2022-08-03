Linux 6.0 HID Brings AMD SFH v1.1 Support, XP-PEN Deco L Tablet Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 3 August 2022 at 05:09 AM EDT. Add A Comment
The HID subsystem updates for the Linux 6.0 (nee 5.20) kernel have been submitted.

Most notable with the HID work for Linux 6.0 is now enabling AMD SFH v1.1 support. This "AMDSFH1.1" support is for new AMD SoCs having an updated Sensor Fusion Hub (SFH) implementation for various sensor capabilities on AMD Ryzen powered laptops. Various "amd-sfh-hid" driver changes were needed for supporting the updated Sensor Fusion Hub implementation.

Also notable with the HID updates for Linux 6.0 is supporting the XP-PEN Deco L drawing tablet. This XP-PEN Deco L drawing tablet is tacked onto the uclogic Linux HID driver after sniffing the Windows driver traffic and discovering some magic data that needed to be added for nice Linux driver support.


XP-PEN Deco L


The Linux 6.0 HID pull also adds support for Elan eKTH6915 touchscreens, a few Wacom fixes, fixing the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 trackpad sticky in the multi-touch driver, and other random driver fixes. More details via this pull.
