Linux 6.0 Fixes Touchpad & Keyboard Issues After Suspend For Many TUXEDO Laptops

A number of TUXEDO Computers' Linux laptops and Clevo laptops that have had keyboard and/or touchpad issues after system suspend cycles should be properly working now with Linux 6.0.

TUXEDO Computers submitted i8042 input driver patches adding various TUXEDO and Clevo devices to the driver's quirk tables. Werner Sembach of TUXEDO Computers explained:
A lot of modern Clevo barebones have touchpad and/or keyboard issues after suspend fixable with nomux + reset + noloop + nopnp. Luckily, none of them have an external PS/2 port so this can safely be set for all of them.

I'm not entirely sure if every device listed really needs all four quirks, but after testing and production use. No negative effects could be observed when setting all four.

The list is quite massive as neither the TUXEDO nor the Clevo dmi strings have been very consistent historically. I tried to keep the list as short as possible without risking on missing an affected device.

This is revision 3. The Clevo N150CU barebone is still removed as it might have problems with the fix and needs further investigations. The SchenkerTechnologiesGmbH System-/Board-Vendor string variations are added. This is now based in the quirk table refactor. This now also includes the additional noaux flag for the NS7xMU.

The quirks were added for TUXEDO AURA1501 / EDUBOOK1502 laptops as well as the Clevo LAPQC71A / LAPQC71B / N140CU / N141CU / NH5xAx / NL5xRU / NS50MU / NS50_70MU / NJ50_70CU / PB50_70DFx,DDx / X170SM / X170KM-G devices.


A follow-up patch from TUXEDO then also added in the P65xH / P65xRP / P65_P67H / P65_67RP / P65_67RS / P67xRP. Long story short, the quirks additions cover a lot of TUXEDO / Clevo hardware. If you are using a TUXEDO / Clevo laptop and have been having keyboard or touchpad issues after suspend, you'll want to try out Linux 6.0.

Adding these quirks are some of the most prominent user-facing changes for the input subsystem with Linux 6.0. The full list of input patches for the v6.0 cycle can be found via this pull request.
