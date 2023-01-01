Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Google To Allow Rust Code In The Chromium Browser
Google is working to introduce a production Rust toolchain into their build system for Chromium and will be allowing Rust libraries for use within Chrome/Chromium. The timeframe for getting this all together is expected within the next year following a slow ramp.
Google is backing Rust for Chromium to allow for simpler and safer code than "complex C++" overall, particularly around avoiding memory safety bugs. In turn using Rust should help speed-up development and improve overall security of the Chrome web browser.
Initially they are focused on supporting interop in a single direction from C++ to Rust and for now will only be supporting third-party libraries for their Rust usage.
Learn more about this planned usage of Rust code within Chrome/Chromium via the Google Security Blog.