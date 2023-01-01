Google To Allow Rust Code In The Chromium Browser

Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 12 January 2023 at 03:43 PM EST. 15 Comments
Google announced today that moving forward they will be allowing Rust code into the Chromium code-base, the open-source project that ultimately served as the basis for their Chrome web browser.

Google is working to introduce a production Rust toolchain into their build system for Chromium and will be allowing Rust libraries for use within Chrome/Chromium. The timeframe for getting this all together is expected within the next year following a slow ramp.


Google is backing Rust for Chromium to allow for simpler and safer code than "complex C++" overall, particularly around avoiding memory safety bugs. In turn using Rust should help speed-up development and improve overall security of the Chrome web browser.

Initially they are focused on supporting interop in a single direction from C++ to Rust and for now will only be supporting third-party libraries for their Rust usage.

Learn more about this planned usage of Rust code within Chrome/Chromium via the Google Security Blog.
