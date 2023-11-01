Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
GNOME Terminal Working To Migrate To GTK 4, VTE To Overcome 40 FPS Cap
In this week's This Week In GNOME, it was shared the work on moving GNOME Terminal over to GTK 4. There is an initial working implementation but various issues need to be overcome before the work will wrap up. There are outstanding issues around geometric (re)sizing, various preferences differences, and more.
In any event Christian Hergert is getting the GTK4'ed GNOME Terminal working:
VTE is now using the GdkFrameClock for overcoming the long-standing cap around 40 frames per second. Hopefully this all pans out well for GNOME 46.