GNOME Prompt Becomes Ptyxis

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 29 February 2024 at 06:50 AM EST. 20 Comments
GNOME
The GNOME Prompt terminal emulator in-development by Christian Hergert with a focus on GPU-acceleration and being a very speedy and beautiful terminal option has been renamed to Ptyxis.

Hergert announced the renaming of Prompt to Ptyxis in a blog post focused on new accessibility support within this terminal emulator option. He noted that software development firm Panic has a SSH app for Apple iOS/macOS devices called Prompt. Panic has a registered trademark on "Prompt", so in turn GNOME Prompt has been renamed to Ptyxis in order to avoid any confusion.

Christian Hergert shows off latest accessibility for GNOME Ptyxis


The rest of his blog post focused on an implementation of the GtkAccessibleText for VteTerminal and has been merged for Ptyxis. He concluded the post with, "Hopefully this is one less thing preventing Linux distributions from shipping a GTK 4 based terminal emulator by default."
