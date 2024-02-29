Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
GNOME Prompt Becomes Ptyxis
Hergert announced the renaming of Prompt to Ptyxis in a blog post focused on new accessibility support within this terminal emulator option. He noted that software development firm Panic has a SSH app for Apple iOS/macOS devices called Prompt. Panic has a registered trademark on "Prompt", so in turn GNOME Prompt has been renamed to Ptyxis in order to avoid any confusion.
The rest of his blog post focused on an implementation of the GtkAccessibleText for VteTerminal and has been merged for Ptyxis. He concluded the post with, "Hopefully this is one less thing preventing Linux distributions from shipping a GTK 4 based terminal emulator by default."