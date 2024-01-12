Microsoft Releases First CBL-Mariner Linux Distro Update Of 2024

Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 15 January 2024 at 03:25 PM EST. 2 Comments
MICROSOFT
Microsoft's in-house Linux distribution CBL-Mariner that is used for a variety of purposes from Azure to WSL has seen its first release of 2024. While the distribution has at times released up to a few new versions per month, there hadn't been a new release since late November given the holidays.

With a month and a half since the prior update, CBL-Mariner 2.0.20240112 is a big one with many package updates and other changes pulled into this server/cloud/edge-oriented Linux platform. The new CBL-Mariner 2.0 update has initial Mariner OS Modifier (EMU) files support, a new meta package for Kata containers, support for the SquashFS image format, various security fixes, enhancements to the CBL-Mariner Image Customizer, and a variety of routine package updates. A number of different Perl and Ruby packages, among others, have also been promoted from the "extended" repository into CBL-Mariner core.

CBL-Mariner logo


Those interested in Microsoft's CBL-Mariner Linux distribution can learn more about the new release via GitHub.

Microsoft has also begun bi-monthly community calls on Teams to discuss new uses for their Linux distribution, discuss new features, hear feedback, etc. Those interested in those public community calls on Microsoft Teams can find those details here with their next community meeting happening on 25 January.
2 Comments
Related News
Microsoft Continued Advancing WSL2, Mesa & Its In-House Linux Distro In 2023
Microsoft Looking To Add Windows Media Foundation Transforms "MFTs" To Mesa
Microsoft Adds Enterprise Security Features To WSL
Microsoft Gets OpenGL 4.4 Running Atop Direct3D 12 Using Mesa, OpenGL 4.5 Inbound
Microsoft's CBL-Mariner Linux Distro Issues A Big Update For November
Microsoft Releases A Big Update To Windows Subsystem For Linux, New Experimental Options
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A 2024 Discussion Whether To Convert The Linux Kernel From C To Modern C++
Linux 6.8 Network Optimizations Can Boost TCP Performance For Many Concurrent Connections By ~40%
Linus Torvalds Hits Nasty Performance Regression With Early Linux 6.8 Code
Linux Gains An Open File Server Implementation For Tractors & Agriculture Machinery
Linus Torvalds On Linux 6.8 DRM: "Testing Is Seriously Lacking"
GNOME 46 Alpha Released With Many Improvements
Linux 6.8 Landing A Tantalizing Optimization For Common $PATH-Based Searches
Git Developers Discuss The Possibility Of Beginning To Use Rust Code