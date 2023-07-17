Microsoft's CBL-Mariner 2.0.20230630 Ships Security Fixes, Adds In Some Extra Bits

18 July 2023
CBL-Mariner 2.0.20230630 is now shipping as Microsoft's newest in-house Linux distribution release.

Microsoft continues investing in this Linux platform for use-cases from Azure services to WSL. As with most of the monthly-ish updates, it's to provide various security (CVE) fixes as well as adding new packages and enabling other extra features. With time we've seen the scope of CBL-Mariner expand from being more infrastructure focused to now opening up to an HPC focus and shipping graphics drivers.

With the CBL-Mariner 2.0.20230630 release they are expanding their FS-VERITY support by now shipping the utilities for it (fsverity-utils), CONFIG_IP_VS_MH is now enabled for the maglev hashing scheduling algorithm, audit integration for systemd was merged, D-Bus audit logs are now enabled, curl and grep are now included in all core packages, and there are a variety of other package updates and changes.


More details on the new Microsoft CBL-Mariner Linux distribution release via GitHub.
