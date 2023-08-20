Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Budgie 10.8 Linux Desktop Released
Budge 10.8 brings improvements to the Budgie Menu, StatusNotifier support in the System Trap, support for the Magpie ABI, support for controlling ACPI Platform Profiles from the desktop, various bug fixes, and a variety of other smaller improvements.
Budgie 10.8 downloads via GitHub. More details on all of the features and improvements to find with Budgie 10.8 via the Budgie Blog.