Budgie 10.8 Linux Desktop Released

Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 20 August 2023 at 05:14 PM EDT. 2 Comments
DESKTOP
Budgie 10.8 is out today as the newest feature release for this Linux desktop environment.

Budge 10.8 brings improvements to the Budgie Menu, StatusNotifier support in the System Trap, support for the Magpie ABI, support for controlling ACPI Platform Profiles from the desktop, various bug fixes, and a variety of other smaller improvements.

Budgie 10.8 official screenshot


Budgie 10.8 downloads via GitHub. More details on all of the features and improvements to find with Budgie 10.8 via the Budgie Blog.
2 Comments
Related News
System76 COSMIC Desktop Ironing Out Support For Themes, Application API
Window Maker 0.96 Released For Window Manager Inspired By NeXTSTEP UI
COSMIC Desktop Implements Fractional Scaling, Wallpaper Settings
HarfBuzz 8.0 Released - Introduces Shaper For WebAssembly Within Font Files
SDDM 0.20 Display Manager Released With Experimental Wayland Greeter
NsCDE 2.3 Released For Modern Desktop Looking Like The Old CDE
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox Finally Outperforming Google Chrome In SunSpider
Firefox 117 Beta 8 vs. Google Chrome 116 Linux Browser Performance
Rust Abstractions Posted For Sockets & Other Fundamental Network Bits
Firefox Lands Wayland Fractional Scaling Support
SUSE To Be Taken Private By Its Largest Shareholder
Linux Kernel Updated To Add Zenbleed Fix For Valve's Steam Deck
Intel Wiring Up DisplayPort Alt Mode 2.1 Support For Linux
RADV Ray-Tracing To Become Much Faster With New Driver Code