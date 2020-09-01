X-Plane 11.50 Officially Released With Its Vulkan Renderer
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 10 September 2020 at 09:58 AM EDT. 11 Comments
X-Plane has long been Linux-friendly and one of the most realistic flight simulators available while today it's taking a big step forward with its 11.50 release and the much anticipated introduction of its new rendering engine with Vulkan support.

After being in public beta for months, X-Plane 11.50 is now official as the latest stable version of this high quality flight simulator.

Making use of Vulkan over its aging OpenGL renderer can mean much better performance. See our X-Plane 11.50 OpenGL/Vulkan benchmarks from the earlier betas and Radeon Vulkan driver comparison. Using RADV+ACO tends to offer the best performance on the Radeon side while for NVIDIA hardware their latest proprietary driver works great to no surprise.


I'll be working on some new X-Plane 11.50 benchmarks shortly. The brief release announcement can be read on the X-Plane blog.
