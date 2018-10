After the big Vulkan 1.1.88 update earlier this month that brought transform feedback and other new extensions, Vulkan 1.1.89 is now available.Vulkan 1.1.89 isn't a big update at all and in fact offers no new extensions. Vulkan 1.1.89 is strictly a maintenance release with various corrections and clarifications to the Vulkan specification's documentation.Those wanting to know more about the individual changes can find the fixes making up Vulkan 1.1.89 via this GitHub commit