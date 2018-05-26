VK9 - Direct3D 9 Over Vulkan - Hits 26th Milestone
It's been a wild week for the various Direct3D-over-Vulkan projects with VKD3D 1.0 being released for the initial Direct3D 12 over Vulkan bits from the ongoing work in the Wine project to DXVK continuing to get better at its D3D11-over-VLK support. There's also an update on the VK9 front.

VK9 is the "original" Direct3D over Vulkan project with this effort focused on mapping the Direct3D 9 API on top of Vulkan. While it's not as far as DXVK with D3D11, today VK9 celebrated its twenty-sixth milestone.

The latest milestone is the result of enhancing the fixed function texture stage handling and improving shader translation as well as 64-bit support improvements.

Those interested in the latest on VK9 can see the developer's blog with the ongoing work by Christopher Joseph Dean Schaefer.
