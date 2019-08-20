Oracle Solaris 11.4 SRU12 Released - Adds GCC 9.1 Compiler & Python 3.7
ORACLE --
While we haven't heard anything yet about Oracle's plans for Solaris post-11.4 whether that means Solaris 11.4 or the reportedly killed Solaris 12, Oracle today did release Solaris 11.4 Stable Release Update 12 as their newest installment for their supported Solaris operating system release.

Solaris 11.4 SRU 12 adds in Python 3.7 support in the form of Python 3.7.3, adds GCC 9.1 as a supported Solaris 11.4 compiler, adds an XML Security library and other additions, supports the SSD BearCove Plus, and updates a wide range of packages. There are also a number of C Library (libc) improvements to improve compatibility with Linux.

More details on Solaris 11.4 SRU 12 via the Oracle Solaris blog.
