Oracle Solaris 11.3 SRU 34 Brings GCC 7.3, Other Package Updates
While Solaris 11.4 is still in the oven being baked at Oracle, the thirty-fourth stable release update of Solaris 11.3 is now available.

Solaris 11.3 SRU 34 is now shipping with an option for the GCC 7.3 code compiler, GRUB x86 boot-loader fixes, improved throughput on the Fortville NIC, Firefox ESR 52.9, ProFTPD 1.3.6, Git 2.15.2, and a variety of other package updates.

No major feature work though besides these mostly routine package updates and a few minor optimizations. Meanwhile, Solaris 11.4 has been in an open beta since January but no word yet from Oracle on a firm release plan for that next installment of Solaris 11.

Details on Solaris 11.3 SRU 34 can be found via the Oracle blog.
