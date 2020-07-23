RenderDoc as the open-source, cross-platform, cross graphics API debugger tool for profiling and analyzing issues across Vulkan / Direct3D / OpenGL / GLES continues getting even better with its advanced tool set.
RenderDoc 1.9 was released on Wednesday and comes with support for pixel history and shader debugging along with various other enhancements and fixes. The Vulkan shader debugging with RenderDoc 1.9 covers SPIR-V shaders at vertex, fragment and compute shader stages. Meanwhile Google engineers contributed support for RenderDoc's Vulkan support to fetch pixel history.
RenderDoc 1.9 also brings various user-interface enhancements and a variety of other improvements for Vulkan / OpenGL / Direct3D profiling. RenderDoc on Linux also now has proper support for capturing of child processes.
More details on the RenderDoc 1.9 update via GitHub.
