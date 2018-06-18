Thanks to work done over the past few months by AMD's Marek Olšák on improving Mesa's OpenGL compatibility profile support and then today carried over the final mile by Valve's Timothy Arceri, Mesa 18.2 now exposes OpenGL 3.3 under the compatibility context.
Hitting Git tonight is the enabling of the OpenGL 3.3 compatibility profile for RadeonSI.
This comes after Marek added some important features like geometry and tessellation shader support among other features. The OpenGL compatability profile is what allows for software to make use of deprecated features from OpenGL compared to the standard and more modern OpenGL core profile. The compatibility mode is notably used by many workstation CAD-type software but is also used by a small subset of Linux games.
Now OpenGL 3.3 will work in this compatibility mode where as previously it was limited to GLSL 1.40 for OpenGL 3.1. The OpenGL core profile for RadeonSI meanwhile is at OpenGL 4.5 while the developers finish up their SPIR-V ingestion support for reaching OpenGL 4.6 in the hopefully not too distant future.
This OpenGL 3.3 compatibility support for RadeonSI will be part of the August Mesa 18.2 release.
